Sheffield Wednesday 3 Sunderland 0 live updates: Watch Lee Gregory hammer home Owls' third

Sheffield Wednesday take on Sunderland this evening in what is surely a clash between the two biggest clubs in League One.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:10 pm

The Mackems arrive off the back of a heavy defeat at nearby Rotherham United over the weekend hoping to bounce back and further embed themselves in the early season playoff shake-up.

The Star will be on-hand throughout the evening to offer the very latest in team news, action and reaction to whatever happens at Hillsborough at the blog below.

Theo Corbeanu scored his first senior club goal for Sheffield Wednesday against Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough

Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:16

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:16

67’ - A standing ovation..

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:09

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:07

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:05

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:58

49’ - Good start

Nice passing, playing in Sunderland’s half. Wednesday are kicking towards the Kop this half - a third will set this place off.

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:53

Back underway.. come on Wednesday..

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:39

Here’s Kamberi’s goal..

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:37

Your half-time ratings..

Peacock-Farrell - 8

Johnson - 6

Dunkley - 8

Palmer - 7

Corbeanu - 9

Bannan - 7

Wing - 7

Adeniran - 7

Paterson - 6

Kamberi - 8

Gregory - 7

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:36

SAVE!

Quality save from Peacock-Farrell, diving to his left.

Wednesday weather another mini-storm from Sunderland there. Now to hold on until half-time..

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:29

