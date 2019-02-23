Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Swansea City: watch Dom Homson’s verdict of Steve Bruce’s first home win

Steve Bruce secured his first win at Hillsborough and kept his unbeaten start to life as Sheffield Wednesday manager in tact with a 3-1 win over Swansea City in Saturday afternoon’s Championship match.

An Adam Reach brace and Steven Fletcher’s acrobatic bicycle kick put Wednesday three nil up before the break as the Owls came flying out of the blocks in a breathless first 45 minutes.

They made harder work of the second half as Swansea grew into the game and grabbed one back through Wayne Routledge, but the home side did enough to see out the win and maintain their manager’s impressive record.

It was the first of three successive home matches for the Owls, with Brentford and Sheffield United on the horizon for the Owls.

