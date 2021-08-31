Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Newcastle United U21s: Watch all three goals as Owls dominate in Papa John's Trophy opener
While the hunt for players continues until 11pm tonight – there’s work to be done on the field for Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls face Newcastle United’s U21s this evening in a 7pm kick off as their Papa John’s Trophy campaign gets underway at Hillsborough, with Darren Moore expected to make a number of changes to the side that was surprisingly beaten 1-0 by Morecambe over the weekend.
Many eyes will be elsewhere as the football world watches the end of the European transfer window unfold, but if you’re interested in what happens when Wednesday face Newcastle’s youngsters then you’re in the right place.
Our man Joe Crann will be at Hillsborough throughout to bring you all the news, views and updates from S6, and – despite the view of some supporters – Moore says his side will be out to get a result this evening.
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United U21s - It’s Papa John’s Trophy time...
- It’s also transfer deadline day
- The Owls face the youngsters from Tyneside
- Moore is expected to ring the changes
Easy breezy, really...
Wednesday were in cruise-control really, as they should be against such a young Newcastle side.
But they still got the job done in a professional manner and approached the game with the right attitude. Sow, Johnson and Palmer with the goals.
That’s a wrap for tonight. Thanks for tuning in.
Two minutes added
Just a couple of minutes left here
Langley drops the cross and FDB manages to get onto the end of the dropped ball... His shot is blocked though.
Hunt booked
Crossbar!
And it’s Palmer who pops up again! He brought it down very nicely and rifled an effort at goal - sadly it crashes the top of the crossbar and heads over. So close to being four.
Second Owls change
On comes Hunt for Iorfa.
Chance Newcastle
Wilson fires over after some nice work down the right for the Toon. A bit of a wake-up for Wednesday, that.
First Owls sub
Adeniran gets a standing ovation as Byers heads into the fray.
And now it’s three!
An unlikely goalscorer as Palmer calmly slots past Langley... It did hit both posts on the way in though!