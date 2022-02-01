Sheffield Wednesday 2 Morecambe 0 recap - Everything Jamie Smith said on injuries, Gregory and a solid win
JS on Darren Moore
We were delighted with the win. He’s fine, he has a bit of a sore throat.
Hopefully he’s back for the weekend. We’ll stick to the protocols.
JS on Gregory
It’s a sore foot. We don’t think it’s too serious.
Both Dom and Chey have been on the grass with the physio and it will be good to see.
JS on the injuries
Too early to assess. He’s OK, gutted, disappointed. It’s too early to assess any of them.
I’m not a physio. It would be wrong of me to comment on them. Fingers crossed on them.
Mass is fine, nothing wrong with him. It’s down to the number of games. Tyreece is the same.
JS on form
We need that consistency. We’ve spoken about it for a long time. We haven’t had enough back to back wins this season.
It’s a massive month for us. We have a lot of games coming up.
JS is here
It was a massive three points. We wanted to build from Saturday and put a run together.
We could have killed it off earlier. We had good momentum. We do have to be more clinical and it could have been easier in the second half.
