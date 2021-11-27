Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers: Live updates - Owls pegged back after Josh Windass put them ahead
Sheffield Wednesday face Wycombe Wanderers in what is set to be a very cold affair at Hillsborough this afternoon following snow last night.
The Chairboys are joint top of League One as things stand, and it would be a big statement from Darren Moore’s side if they could get one over on them in S6 today – SWFC have only lost once at home in league action this season.
We've got a triple threat from The Star this afternoon as Alex Miller, Joe Crann and Steve Jones make sure to bring you the game from all angles
The Owls could make it 10 league games unbeaten this afternoon - and they need to get three points to guarantee that they end the weekend still in the Play-Off positions.
Kick off is coming up at 3pm.
Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers LIVE from snowy Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:00
- There has been plenty of snow in Sheffield overnight
- Darren Moore’s Owls could go 10 games unbeaten in League One
- Wycombe are currently joint top of the league
Four minutes added
Strike from Corbeanu!
The skilful Canadian made space for himself down the left, and rifled a right-footed strike at Stockdale. He watches the bounce and collects it.
Half chance!
Dunkley tries to volley home from inside the box, but it’s over the bar.
Another change
Dele-Bashiru comes on for Windass.
More pressure from Wednesday
Bannan slices open the Wycombe defence, but some good defending from the visitors. It’s still Wednesday asking all the questions.
Corner comes off Gregory and out for a goal kick.
Double Owls change
Mendez-Laing comes on for his Wednesday debut, and Corbeanu comes on as well. Hunt and Shodipo make way.
Change for Wycombe
Mehmeti off, Morgan on.
2-2. Wycombe are back level.
The visitors score with a brilliant free kick into the far top corner. Obita levels up for them, completely against the run of play.
25 minutes to go.
A bit lucky
BPF came running out, didn’t win the ball, and there was a collision on the edge of the box... Throw-in to Wycombe.
Nice work from Kamberi (again). He gets a shot off after some quick feet in the box, but Stockdale is up to it and palms it away.