Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 1 Plymouth Argyle: Owls lead halved as second half gets off to the worst start

Sheffield Wednesday play host to Plymouth Argyle in what feels like a big game for Darren Moore’s Owls.

By Joe Crann
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 4:10 pm

It’s been a long while since Wednesday were in action at Hillsborough, and this afternoon’s encounter will be their first home game of 2022 as they look to try and get off to a winning start against a Plymouth side that have already beaten them 3-0 on two occasions this season.

Moore is hoping that a few faces will be back in the side after suspension and injury, with the likes of Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass apparently in contention for a starting berth once again – who will get the nod remains to be seen, but we’ll find out around 2pm.

Check out our blog for live updates as the afternoon goes on, we’ll have you covered as Wednesday look to get back to winning ways after a disappointing few weeks for the club.

If there’s goals, they’ll be on the blog too. Fingers crossed.

Midfielder pens Sheffield Wednesday contract until 2023

Sheffield Wednesday faced Plymouth Argyle.

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:16

  • Wednesday are back at Hillsborough for the first time in 2022
  • Plymouth have had the Owls’ number this season
  • Darren Moore is desperate to get winning again
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:16

Brilliant Greggers

Top number nine work from the Wednesday man, who brings it down on the half way line, drives at Plymouth and forces a corner.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:15

First booking

Luongo is given a yellow for what looked like a perfectly good challenge.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:06

Brilliant free kick to be fair

It’s 2-1 now. Plymouth are back in the game - Adam Randell with a really well-taken freekick.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:05

Second half underway here

An early free kick for Plymouth

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:55

Hopefully he makes it home for the second half

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:48

Half time ratings

Peacock-Farrell - 6

Palmer - 7

Hutchinson - 7

Johnson - 6

J. Hunt - 8

Dele-Bashiru - 7

Luongo - 9

Bannan - 7

Mendez-Laing - 9

Sow - 8

Gregory - 8

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:48

Oops

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:48

Crossed in - not the man you want for a header though

Bannan’s effort goes at Cooper, and then the half time whistle is blown.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:46

Another chance

Dele-Bashiru can’t keep it down after Sow lays it off to him. It was all started by a great Gregory tackle to form the attack. Wednesday could have had three or four here. Really good performance.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:42

Finish!

