Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Brentford: watch Dom Howson’s post match verdict

Sheffield Wednesday earned a second home win in a row on Tuesday night with a comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford thanks to two Steven Fletcher goals.

The Owls took the lead inside the first half when the Scottish striker latched on to Barry Bannan’s ball over the top, and Fletcher made it double after the break with an unchallenged header.

Owls manager Steve Bruce.

With Monday’s clash against Sheffield United on the horizon, Steve Bruce is still unbeaten as Wednesday chief with his side now 12th in the Championship table.

