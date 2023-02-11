WAWAW is the rallying cry for Sheffield Wednesday fans from across the city and beyond.
The Star asked Wednesday fans to describe why they are proud to support The Owls.
Among the reasons shared by Owls on Facebook, is the ‘clean playing’ demonstrated by the club; ‘family tradition’ and ‘the history, the stadium, the fans’.
1. 'Family tradition'
Alison Willie said her connection to the club stems from 'family tradition'. She added: "Born and bred… Dad took me to my first match aged 2…. 40 years later I’ve seen ups and downs but will never waiver. Sheffield Wednesday FC all the way WAWAW"
2. 'Wednesday's clean playing'
Explaining why she's proud to be an Owl, Heather Morton said: "Wednesday's clean playing. Plymouth were an absolute disgrace last weekend. Disgusting!"
3. 'The history, the stadium, the fans'
Life-long fan Samantha Crownshaw said: "I was born into the blue and white, it runs through my veins and I wouldn’t have it any other way. The history, the stadium, the fans , this is what’s makes us who we are. Superior in every way."
4. 'I was 7 yrs old when I saw my first match and I've never looked back since'
Lynn Marie Bullivant said: "My Dad started to support Wednesday when he moved down from Bishop Auckland and married my Mum. I was 7 yrs old when I saw my first match and I've never looked back since, I'm WTID Wawaw."
