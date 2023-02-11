News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday: 11 reasons why fans love The Owls

WAWAW is the rallying cry for Sheffield Wednesday fans from across the city and beyond.

By Sarah Marshall
2 minutes ago

The Star asked Wednesday fans to describe why they are proud to support The Owls.

Among the reasons shared by Owls on Facebook, is the ‘clean playing’ demonstrated by the club; ‘family tradition’ and ‘the history, the stadium, the fans’.

Scroll through our gallery of fans, and see if you recognise anyone you know.

1. 'Family tradition'

Alison Willie said her connection to the club stems from 'family tradition'. She added: "Born and bred… Dad took me to my first match aged 2…. 40 years later I’ve seen ups and downs but will never waiver. Sheffield Wednesday FC all the way WAWAW" Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Photo: Nick Potts

2. 'Wednesday's clean playing'

Explaining why she's proud to be an Owl, Heather Morton said: "Wednesday's clean playing. Plymouth were an absolute disgrace last weekend. Disgusting!"

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. 'The history, the stadium, the fans'

Life-long fan Samantha Crownshaw said: "I was born into the blue and white, it runs through my veins and I wouldn’t have it any other way. The history, the stadium, the fans , this is what’s makes us who we are. Superior in every way." Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Photo: Richard Sellers

4. 'I was 7 yrs old when I saw my first match and I've never looked back since'

Lynn Marie Bullivant said: "My Dad started to support Wednesday when he moved down from Bishop Auckland and married my Mum. I was 7 yrs old when I saw my first match and I've never looked back since, I'm WTID Wawaw." Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Photo: Richard Sellers

