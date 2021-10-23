Sheffield Wednesday 1 Lincoln City 1 recap: Everything Darren Moore had to say after slow draw
Hello and a warm welcome to Hillsborough for Sheffield Wednesday’s latest League One encounter, this time against Lincoln City.
The Owls are hoping to turn around a stuttering run of two wins in seven against an Imps side in similarly indifferent form.
Stay tuned at the blog below for all the very latest updates from S6.
Sheffield Wednesday v Lincoln City LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 17:51
That’s your lot..
DM on cohesion
They’re allowed to voice their opinions [fans]. We listen to them and hear what they have to say. We’re trying to build a team.
We keep working to bring it. The only way we change it, despite all the noise, is winning games.
DM on Hutchinson
Not today. He was one of the ones that wasn’t quite fit. We’ll have a look into next week.
We can’t afford for them to lose one game for six or seven.
DM on changing mentality
You have to get that win. It’s usually a scrappy or emphatic win. And then you build from there.
We’ve got ourselves into positions where we stay in games. We do that, but we have to force the issue and go and get it. Nobody is going to give us points, we have to go and get it.
DM on midfield
Both DA and FDB have great energy and drive. When he gets it like that, he can open things up.
They offer something different as two eights. We want more of that.
DM on Marvin Johnson
We wanted that balance and cohesion. It was an offensive play. It was an offensive player to step on and get three points.
We wanted him to get the ball into the front from a natural position. He did OK.
DM on boos
It was a driving stick for me as a player. You’re a professional, you have to drive that on.
We got our noses in front. Did it affect the players, we got a lead today? So I’d say no.
DM on changes
One or two injuries, we had to shuffle the pack again today.
There were players out there I didn’t really want to play today but I had to. With the team the way it was, there was enough about us to win the game today.
There were a lot of moments that should have come better.
DM on fan boos
My job is to change it. And I will be doing. Boos will ring around because they want to win. They’ve had a hard week at work and they want to win. I understand that.
There are 92 clubs in the league that want to win. We’re not a team of individuals. We have to find that balance.
DM on a lack of fear factor
We have to create that. We have to win games, that’s the only way.
In my experience there is a certain DNA you have to have.