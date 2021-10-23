Sheffield Wednesday 1 Lincoln City 1 live: What Darren Moore has to say after turgid draw
Hello and a warm welcome to Hillsborough for Sheffield Wednesday’s latest League One encounter, this time against Lincoln City.
The Owls are hoping to turn around a stuttering run of two wins in seven against an Imps side in similarly indifferent form.
Stay tuned at the blog below for all the very latest updates from S6.
Sheffield Wednesday v Lincoln City LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:56
And that’s that.
We’ll be speaking to Darren Moore shortly.
Into the last minute..
..and how Wednesday could do with a late winner.
83’ - Right then..
Lincoln scored from a corner - another late equaliser - and Corbeanu is on for Berhaino.
71’ - BIG DOM!!
Bounds into the heart of the Lincoln defence.. but his touch lets him down. From there in cannons back and he tries to curl one into the top corner.. it flies into the Kop.
68’ - More fine work from FDB..
He drives and he drives.. and he drives some more. He gets a shot off but it dribbles wide.
He’s a really good little footballer.
58’ - Wednesday are alive!
After a slow, ponderous, dreadful start to the second half, Wednesday have been awoken by a fine goal.
Gregory has just pounded one across the goal line - suddenly it’s Wednesday in the ascendancy.
51’ - CHANCE LINCOLN
Wednesday are cut apart and Lincoln keep coming. Fiorini shoots only to find BPF. This is a dreadful start to the half.