Sheffield Wednesday 1 Derby County 2: ‘The players look fed up’ – Wednesdayites react to Rams defeat Wednesdayites at Hillsborough for the defeat to Derby County Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield Wednesday have failed to win in their last seven home matches after slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Derby County. Here we take a look at a selection of thoughts from Owls fans on Twitter on the defeat to Derby. One victory will change everything for Sheffield Wednesday, reckons Owls midfielder