Sheffield Wednesday 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 RECAP: Owls take important three points

Good afternoon and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s home clash with Bolton Wanderers.
It feels like a big one today, doesn’t it? Not in terms of the points tally at this stage of the season perhaps, but for the mood around Sheffield Wednesday. A win could take them to within a point of the League One playoff places. It would be a handy boost for morale.
Bolton Wanderers are the side standing in the way and arrive high on confidence having spoken bullishly about what they plan to do at S6; grab control of the match early and attack the Owls.
Whatever happens, we’ll be on-hand throughout the day for the very best in build-up, action and reaction. Keep it locked to the blog below.
Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 17:13
FULL-TIME!
And Wednesday have earned three points. It wasn’t the prettiest, but it feels like an important one.
This is tense. Bolton are pushing on, Wednesday are battling hard.
80’ - Big chance Bolton..
Declan John has been a threat for Bolton at left-back and his stinging cross evaded three men.
Wednesday cannot afford to concede late here.
77’ - Shodipo booked
..for a dive. No argument from him.
GET INNNN!!!!
65’ - Yellow card Afolayan
Simulation? Looked like it. Naughty naughty..