Sheffield Wednesday 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 LIVE: WATCH Gregory's Owls opener

Good afternoon and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s home clash with Bolton Wanderers.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 4:33 pm

It feels like a big one today, doesn’t it? Not in terms of the points tally at this stage of the season perhaps, but for the mood around Sheffield Wednesday. A win could take them to within a point of the League One playoff places. It would be a handy boost for morale.

Bolton Wanderers are the side standing in the way and arrive high on confidence having spoken bullishly about what they plan to do at S6; grab control of the match early and attack the Owls.

Whatever happens, we’ll be on-hand throughout the day for the very best in build-up, action and reaction. Keep it locked to the blog below.

Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough

Last updated: Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 16:48

88’ - Minutes left..

Can the Owls close this one out?

Please?

Pretty please?

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 16:47

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 16:40

80’ - Big chance Bolton..

Declan John has been a threat for Bolton at left-back and his stinging cross evaded three men.

Wednesday cannot afford to concede late here.

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 16:36

77’ - Shodipo booked

..for a dive. No argument from him.

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 16:32

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 16:28

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 16:26

GET INNNN!!!!

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 16:24

65’ - Yellow card Afolayan

Simulation? Looked like it. Naughty naughty..

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 16:19

59’ - Clear

..Dunkley can’t quite get there.

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 16:18

59’ - Good work, Pato

He twists and turns and earns a free-kick, that Bannan will swing in..

