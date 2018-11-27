Sheffield Wednesday 1 Bolton Wanderers 0

Sheffield Wednesday registered their first victory since October 7, with a 1-0 success over lowly Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough.

A dire first half completely devoid of entertainment, saw few real chances from either side but things lifted slightly after the break.

Wednesday, who lost Steven Fletcher to injury after 35 minutes, went in front 12 minutes after the restart when Tom Lees headed in from a Joey Pelupessy cross.

The remainder of half was nervy but the Owls held on for a rare home win.

FULL REPORT FROM DOM HOWSON TO FOLLOW