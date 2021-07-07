LiveSheffield Wednesday 1-3 Celtic LIVE: Darren Moore coming up after the Owls are beaten in Wales...
We’re finally back! Sheffield Wednesday return to – albeit uncompetitive – action today as Darren Moore and his side take on Scottish giants, Celtic.
Wednesday are much-changed after a summer that saw a number of senior exits from the club, and Moore will be looking to try and give everybody a runout at Dragon Park in Wales this afternoon when they go up against a Bhoys side that recently added a couple of young Owls who flew out of the nest – Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw are both expected to feature.
Out SWFC writers, Alex Miller and Joe Crann, will be here throughout the day to bring you all the live updates from Newport, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for any trialists or new faces present, make sure you stay with us before you put your England hat on later tonight.
Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Owls take on Celtic in preseason friendly
Last updated: Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 16:52
On the whistle
Miles in the legs in the Welsh sunshine: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Celtic 3
Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 3-1 defeat to a youthful Celtic in their opening preseason friendly in South Wales.
Yep - game over
Windass opened the scoring, but then Celtic fought back and got the job done.
Plenty of trialists, a few minutes in the legs of the players, and Darren Moore can take plenty from this one today.
Good start, struggled as the game went on - but a decent afternoon at the office really.
That’s the game...
3-1 in the dying moments. The final whistle will be going soon - Edouard finishes the job.
Looks a bit weird, doesn’t it...
Unsurprisingly...
It’s all got the feeling of a friendly game in its third period, now... Shock that.
It’s served its purpose for the Owls, even though they’re down. 10 minutes to go now... Can they sneak an equaliser?
A note...
Another break
The second break of the game now after the second third of 30 minutes. A little breather.
Bannan missed
Wednesday definitely looking a lot less in control since Bannan left the field - his efforts in the centre of the park go a long way in how the Owls play.
Good finish...
Really tidy finish from Moffat, to be fair, who beats Dawson after finding some space by the edge of the box.
Moffat now...
2-1. Celtic take the lead not long after Wednesday’s plethora of youngsters come on.
Another trialist, too
Off - Wildsmith, Borner, Dunkley, Hutchinson, Bannan, Luongo, Palmer, Paterson, Windass, Trialist
On - Dawson, Dawodu, Galvin, Hunt, Brennan, Adedoyin, Dele-Bashiru, Waldock, Hagan, Trialist
ALL CHANGE!
Wednesday with mass changes after 45 minutes...