Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Oxford United LIVE: Darren Moore reaction and player ratings
Welcome to The Star’s live blog for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of Oxford United.
Both sides will be hoping to build upon impressive results in midweek which saw the Owls inflict Wigan’s first defeat of the season and the U’s hammer Accrington Stanley 5-1.
Darren Moore' s side stopped a run of four matches without a win with victory against one of the division’s early pace-setters and could move back into the play-off places with three points this afternoon.
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 17:53
- Oxford take first-half lead
- Owls could move into play-off places with a win
- Darren Moore’s side stopped a run of four matches without victory with three points against Wigan on Tuesday
- Oxford are one place above Sheffield Wednesday but only have two wins in their last seven matches
Player ratings
Here’s our assessment after a below-par afternoon.
Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after Oxford United defeat
Stuttering Sheffield Wednesday failed to build on an impressive midweek win as they slipped to their first home defeat of the season.
Some final words from Moore
“There’s a lot of football to still be played and we get back to the drawing board.”
Admits individual errors are a source of frustration.
On the officials, won’t comment on their performance.
“I just believe they do as best as they can.”
Mansfield could see some changes due to busy recent schedule.
“We will review that on Tuesday.”
Moore cont'd
“I’m not making any excuse at all. I want to win games.
“If the fans are wanting that, we want it. We were proud of our record but that’s gone now.”
Moore on Peacock-Farrell
“I back him [Peacock-Farrell]. One-hundred per cent I back him.
“He’s away on international duty this week, it shows the pedigree he is.”
Moore on the game
“Second half we brought more of a directness to our play. We had to get back into the game.
“I just felt Oxford were starting to wilt a bit under the pressure.
“We looked tired minds [sic] out there today. I’m thinking to myself the group was tired. I have to look at that. We got back here at 1am, it’s a big turnaround.
“It looked like a tired display in the first half and in the second half we made more of a game of it.
“Did I ever see that goal coming at the end? No I never.”
More from Moore
“We are bitterly disappointed to lose our first home game of the season.
“I didn't think we started with enough energy in the game. Really pleased to score the equalising goal. We wanted to get more bodies and we got that.
“I said to the players it’s probably one of the hardest ways to lose the game.
“From a learning perspective [...] you learn in a three game week [...] you review it from there.
“Callum was adamant that it was a push. I can’t comment on it.”
DM reaction
“The energy levels were depleted today.
“To concede in the last minute like that, it’s a difficult pill to swallow.”
Reaction from Moore to come
A volley from Bannan from outside the area cannons off the crossbar. Chey Dunkley is now up front.
At the other end BPF makes a good save down low before the afternoon ends in disappointment. Wednesday will feel they should have at least got a point from this.
Oxford nick it
Substitute James Henry has surely won it for Oxford. He’s allowed to turn in the area and gets his shot off, which nestles into the far corner.
Immensely frustrating.
Owls fans pour out of the ground as Oxford’s supporters go delirious.