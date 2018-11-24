Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Derby County: On-the-whistle report from Hillsborough as Owls fall to defeat

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a frustrating loss to Derby County at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Owls started with plenty of energy and spirit, taking an early lead through Adam Reach.

But Frank Lampard’s side equalised against the run of play before going in front just five minutes later.

Wednesday opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Barry Bannan's ball picked out Reach and he cut inside before calmly side-footing home his sixth strike of the season.

Fernando Forestieri, making his first start in over seven weeks, tried his luck from distance with a free-kick midway through the half but Derby's Scott Carson was equal to it.

Despite Wednesday being in control Derby levelled matters before the half hour with a goal from nothing.

Andre Widsom put the ball into the box and it fell to Harry Wilson who lashed home a left-footed volley to make it 1-1.

A poor clearance from Michael Hector then put the visitors through on goal and Jack Marriott made no mistake as he coolly stroked the ball past Cameron Dawson.

Derby always looked a threat on the counter and Wednesday were thankful for misplaced passes at crucial times, otherwise the visitors may well have increased their lead.

Wednesday had their chances when Forestieri somehow poked a shot wide after Reach played him in inside the box.

Morgan Fox then came even closer when he diverted a header onto a post from just a few yards out following a scramble in the Derby box.

Wednesday pushed as the half went on but couldn’t find an elusive equaliser as their winless run continues.

Owls: Dawson, Baker, Lees, Hector, Fox (Penney 74), Bannan, Reach, Pelupessy, Matias (Nuhiu 72), Forestieri, Joao

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Pudil, Thorniley, Palmer, Onomah

