Sheffield Wednesday are up against Ipswich Town this afternoon.

The Owls and Ipswich drew 1-1 last time out, with Dennis Adeniran open the scoring only for *that* incident with Bailey Peacock-Farrell that led to a late equaliser for the hosts.

Now, as both sides look to try and mount a promotion push in the second half of the season, they’ll see today’s game as a big encounter and a vital three points – if they can get them.

Darren Moore’s side have only lost once at home this season – back in October against Oxford United – while Ipswich have only won five games on the road this season, including their last match when they beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0.