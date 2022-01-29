Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Ipswich Town - Watch Marvin Johnson's lovely opener for the Owls
Sheffield Wednesday play host to Ipswich Town this afternoon at Hillsborough – and there could be some debuts on the way.
The Owls and Ipswich drew 1-1 last time out, with Dennis Adeniran open the scoring only for *that* incident with Bailey Peacock-Farrell that led to a late equaliser for the hosts.
Now, as both sides look to try and mount a promotion push in the second half of the season, they’ll see today’s game as a big encounter and a vital three points – if they can get them.
Darren Moore’s side have only lost once at home this season – back in October against Oxford United – while Ipswich have only won five games on the road this season, including their last match when they beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0.
We’ll be here throughout the day to bring you all the latest news from S6 – including team news, the goals, and anything else that happens before, during and after the encounter at Hillsborough.
- It finished 1-1 the last time they met
- Wednesdayites could see three debuts this afternoon
- Lee Gregory is out
Big block!
Ipswich piling on the pressure here, there’s five minutes added, and Storey just pulled off a big block in the box.
And the final sub
Hunt comes on for Johnson
Windass off
John-Jules on
FDB does brilliantly to get the ball onto the edge of the box to Bannan - he gets of a great strike that’s flying onto the top corner, but Walton makes a great save.
Second Owls change
A third debut of the afternoon, with Tyreece John-Jules coming on for his Hillsborough bow shortly.
So close to two!
The ball finds Johnson just inside the box, and he drives the ball with his left foot towards the far post... The keeper can only watch it go past, but it also flashed past the post as well. Another good Wednesday opportunity.
First sub
Mendez-Laing comes off for Palmer. He’s been a real problem for Ipswich this afternoon.
And again
It’s on the other side this time, with NML being set free down the right. He gets his first time cross in, but it’s just over Windass’ head.
Whipped in
Johnson gets ball into the box after some nice interplay between Windass and Luongo, but it’s cleared.
Penalty shout!
Big penalty shout for Mendez-Laing, who was bundled over in the box, but the ref was having none of it... Dele-Bashiru won the ball back and Windass drove in a cross, but it was stopped and the follow-up header went over. Another bright bit of play from Wednesday.