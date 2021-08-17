Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Fleetwood Town LIVE: Owls pressing for a second at Hillsborough...
Sheffield Wednesday are one of only a handful of clubs in the English Football League yet to concede a goal this season – Fleetwood Town are out to change that.
Wednesday and Fleetwood lock horns this evening for the first time ever, and Darren Moore’s side are looking to add to the four points that they’ve already picked up this season – by winning back-to-back home games for the first time since back in February.
It will be no easy task against the Cod Army, though. And despite their tough start to the 2021/22 campaign, Moore is adamant that his team will have to be at the top of their game if they're to get a result.
Our Owls writers, Joe Crann and Alex Miller, will be with you from start to finish to bring you all the latest news and updates from Hillsborough, so stay tuned! Up the Owls!
Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town LIVE: Owls looking for another home victory
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 21:39
- Wednesday have never faced Fleetwood before
- The Owls haven’t won back-to-back games since February
- Moore will be eager to build on Doncaster victory
Five minutes added...
Wednesday keep pushing, but need to be careful of letting anything slip at the back.
Iorfa booked
Freekick in a dangerous position for Fleetwood, and Iorfa is booked for the foul.
Bannan from range!
It sat up nicely for him on the edge of the box, but it’s blocked... He nearly got lucky as his effort looped towards the goal though, and Cairns was pleased to see it head past his goal.
The corner is cleared.
Nice work from Kamberi and Palmer down the left, and Kamberi gets a good ball into the box that is just ahead of a surging Paterson. The subs nearly combined perfectly there.
No hanging back from Wednesday...
Moore certainly isn’t shutting up shop - Paterson and Kamberi coming on.
Byers and Gregory make way.
Bannan booked
He makes a tackle to stop a Fleetwood attack, the ref gives a foul, and Bannan isn’t happy about it. He’s booked for his remonstrations.
Gregory almost - again!
Perfectly-timed through ball from Bannan sends Gregory galloping down on goal... He can’t quite get away from his man though, and when he does get his shot off it goes wide of the goal. Good chance that.
Wednesday pushing
It’s the Owls asking all the questions now... A few times they’ve got into the Fleetwood box and asked some serious questions, but they’ve just not been able to find the finishing touch again yet.
Adeniran is everywhere, Hunt has been great too.
Byers from range!
More nice work from Hunt and Adeniran down the right... It bobbles about and falls to Byers on the edge of the box. He scuffs a bit though, and it’s well wide.
Gregory with a cracking first touch to bring down a long ball... He puts a dangerous cross in, but Johnson isn’t able to make a decent connection on it. Good chance, that.