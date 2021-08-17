Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Fleetwood Town LIVE: Owls pressing for a second at Hillsborough...

Lee Gregory gets his first Sheffield Wednesday goal.

Wednesday and Fleetwood lock horns this evening for the first time ever, and Darren Moore’s side are looking to add to the four points that they’ve already picked up this season – by winning back-to-back home games for the first time since back in February.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be no easy task against the Cod Army, though. And despite their tough start to the 2021/22 campaign, Moore is adamant that his team will have to be at the top of their game if they're to get a result.