Sheffield Wednesday 0 Lincoln City 0 live: Owls look to get about Imps in important clash

Hello and a warm welcome to Hillsborough for Sheffield Wednesday’s latest League One encounter, this time against Lincoln City.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 2:52 pm

The Owls are hoping to turn around a stuttering run of two wins in seven against an Imps side in similarly indifferent form.

Stay tuned at the blog below for all the very latest updates from S6.

.

Sheffield Wednesday v Lincoln City LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:21

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:21

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:18

16’ - SHOT!

Bannan shoots from range.. but blocked.

The little Scot drops one over in an attempt to find Gregory.. but his touch lets him down.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:13

11’ - A hairy moment..

Lincoln have the ball in the box after a corner, and it bumbles wide. Wednesday not at the races yet.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:11

9’ - LET OFF

Dominic Iorfa is caught on the ball and Scully picks his pocket.. forcing a good save from BPF.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:04

1’ - Aaaand we’re off..

Is Marvin Johnson playing on the left of a back three? It looks that way.

3-5-2 in that case, then.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:58

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:33

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:29

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:07

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:02

