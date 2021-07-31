LiveSheffield Wednesday 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Owls out on pens - Post-match with Darren Moore
Welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s 2021/22 season curtain raiser against old foes Huddersfield Town.
Supporters are back through the turnstiles at Hillsborough for the first time in 515 long days since the last time that was possible; a 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.
So much has changed since, but not the best way to follow the action should you not be able to make it; right here with The Star.
We’ll be on-hand to deliver all the latest build-up, every meaningful kick and every word Darren Moore says afterwards. Keep it locked.
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 15:03
Wednesday are OUT!
Missed penalties from Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer - and four good pennos from Huddersfield - put Wednesday out.
A good, solid performance in normal time though and plenty to work with.
FT: PENALTIES!
Here we go..
90+ - Huddersfield wasting chances
They could’ve had a couple. Rhodes has been involved, heading on or two down. And a huge chance was there at the back post.
Are we going to pennos? Against Huddersfield?
80’ - Rhodes on
..to a chorus of boos from the Wednesday faithful.
WE’RE BACK BABY!
Let’s get Fizzy..
On for Green in his new attacking position in midfield.
With a background of academy football under him, this is his first real show in front of a big crowd.
70’ - He’s back on..
Bannan is back on having received treatment on his ankle after a last-gasp tackle on the energetic Sorba Thomas.
66’ - Hunt to the rescue!
A goal-saving tackle from Hunt after BPF saved down low.
60’ - More alive
Both sides have stepped it up a touch. Wednesday had a decent chance for Paterson, Wing has put a couple of nice balls through.
Ad the crowd are going with them on this.
Looking good
Wednesday have started the better of the two sides in this half, with Jack Hunt putting in an excellent cross before Bannan’s swinging free kick just evaded an Owls head.
Shodip-oh-no
Early blow as Sheffield Wednesday debutant is forced off at Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday suffered an injury blow in their first competitive game of the season after Olamide Shodipo was forced off...
HALF-TIME
Nip and tuck and low on quality, really. Neither side has got the fluency going - perhaps to be expected in what is effectively one big end to preseason.
A couple of big saves from BPF, some nice work in midfield from Wing and a reasonable defensive performance have this at 0-0, though in truth neither side have threatened too much.
44’ - Brown starts well
He’s had one or two nice touches and has pushed the ball nicely.
This half has been low on quality, it has to be said.
34’ - Debutant for debutant..
Olamide Shodipo’s Wednesday debut is over. He goes off injured. Jaden Brown is on in his place to make his debut against the club he just left.