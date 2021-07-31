LiveSheffield Wednesday 0 Huddersfield Town 0 LIVE: Wing looking bright in Owls midfield
Welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s 2021/22 season curtain raiser against old foes Huddersfield Town.
Supporters are back through the turnstiles at Hillsborough for the first time in 515 long days since the last time that was possible; a 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.
So much has changed since, but not the best way to follow the action should you not be able to make it; right here with The Star.
We’ll be on-hand to deliver all the latest build-up, every meaningful kick and every word Darren Moore says afterwards. Keep it locked.
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 14:28
70’ - He’s back on..
Bannan is back on having received treatment on his ankle after a last-gasp tackle on the energetic Sorba Thomas.
66’ - Hunt to the rescue!
A goal-saving tackle from Hunt after BPF saved down low.
60’ - More alive
Both sides have stepped it up a touch. Wednesday had a decent chance for Paterson, Wing has put a couple of nice balls through.
Ad the crowd are going with them on this.
Looking good
Wednesday have started the better of the two sides in this half, with Jack Hunt putting in an excellent cross before Bannan’s swinging free kick just evaded an Owls head.
HALF-TIME
Nip and tuck and low on quality, really. Neither side has got the fluency going - perhaps to be expected in what is effectively one big end to preseason.
A couple of big saves from BPF, some nice work in midfield from Wing and a reasonable defensive performance have this at 0-0, though in truth neither side have threatened too much.
44’ - Brown starts well
He’s had one or two nice touches and has pushed the ball nicely.
This half has been low on quality, it has to be said.
34’ - Debutant for debutant..
Olamide Shodipo’s Wednesday debut is over. He goes off injured. Jaden Brown is on in his place to make his debut against the club he just left.
30’ - The boo-boys!
A handful - and I mean a handful - of very vocal chaps in the South Stand are taking the opportunity to boo Jordan Rhodes when he’s warming up for Town.
Make of that what you will.
27’ - Big Dom yellow-carded
A bounding run down the field sees Iorfa run into two Huddersfield men, and he’s yellow-carded for pulling one back.
20’ - Another fine save!
Encouraging, this from BPF. Adeniran gave the ball away in his own half and it was Ward again who shot, but the Owls stopper saved smartly.
18’ - Sam on the run!
You’re a centre-half Sam!!!
Hutchinson picks up the ball in his own half and drives through the middle, finding Shodipo on the left. The attack comes to nothing but for a second there Wednesday sparked into life going forward.
12’ - SAVE, BPF!!
Peacock-Farrell’s first action of meaning for Sheffield Wednesday is to make a smart save from Scott High’s well-struck effort.
Good signs.
11’ - Early days
Wednesday have stuck to their guns defensively and neither side have truly grabbed any control. Not much in the way of invention going forward just yet.. but it’s early days!