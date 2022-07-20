Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Rayo Vallecano – live updates from Hillsborough

Hello and a very warm welcome to The Star’s up-to-the-minute coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s penultimate pre-season friendly of the 2022/23 season.

By Joe Crann
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 8:29 pm

La Liga side Rayo Vallecano – who count legendary Colombian striker Radamel Falcao in their number – are tonight’s opposition as Darren Moore looks to continue the good work done in Portugal last week.

We’ll be on hand to deliver every meaningful moment and a whole lot else throughout the evening.

Keep it locked to the blog below for all the very latest from S6.

Sheffield Wednesday take on La Liga's Rayo Vallecano.

Sheffield Wednesday v Rayo Vallecano

Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 20:33

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 20:33

Tremendous save!

Dimitrievsky with a brilliant save to keep out Sow. He caught it well enough, but the keeper was up to the challenge. So close to a Wednesday goal.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 20:30

Hunt and Johnson make way

James and Brown take to the field.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 20:24

Two more subs

Bannan off for Dele-Bashiru, and a nice moment as Dawson makes his Hillsborough return by replacing Stockdale.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 20:22

On comes Falcao here

The former Man United, Chelsea, Monaco and Atletico Madrid man takes to the field at Hillsborough.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 20:18

2-0

The visitors double their lead through Randy Nteka after a cut across the box finds him in the middle. It’s been against the run of play, but was a good break from them.

Two Wednesday subs follow as Gregory and Windass are replaced by Paterson and Sow.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 20:13

Windass thought he’d scored!

The striker had a shot from range, Lopez fumbled it and it looked to have crossed the line before he scooped it out again, but the linesman wasn’t in line with it and he said it didn’t cross the line.

Then Heneghan had a strike from range that was well saved, before his strike after a corner was struck over.

A really good spell for Wednesday here.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 20:07

Looks like Bannan is alright

The skipper comes back on after chatting to the officials. Looks like he’ll be fine.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 20:06

Two changes

So it’s Palmer on for Famewo and Byers for Vaulks.

Might be another change coming as Bannan is treated by the medical staff.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 20:04

Bright

Wednesday straight out of the blocks as Windass gets a strike on goal. Lopez saves.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 19:58

Our lads’ thoughts

