Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Hartlepool United: Big changes needed after shocking Owls half
Sheffield Wednesday are four wins away from Wembley as they face Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy.
The Owls are expected to make a number of changes as Darren Moore shuffles the pack once again this evening, however it remains to be seen just how many he’ll end up making.
Wednesday have some good history against Hartlepool – most famously in the 2005 Play-Off final – and haven’t lost to them since a 3-0 defeat away from home that same year. Wednesday will be eager to make it eight games unbeaten against the Monkey Hangers this evening.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest from Hillsborough right here on our blog, with Steve Jones and Joe Crann covering the game for all of those that aren’t able to attend.
A win tonight would secure Wednesday’s place in the third round of the PJT, and take them one step close to a trip to the English capital.
Sheffield Wednesday v Hartlepool United - Owls look to progress in Papa John’s Trophy
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 20:14
- Wednesday have some good memories against Hartlepool
- The Owls are on an unbeaten run at home that has lasted eight games
- Darren Moore has made plenty of changes
No chances yet
Wednesday looking better, but haven’t created anything noteworthy just yet... Hartlepool in no rush, obviously. Could be a long half for the Owls.
Better tempo
Already much better from the Owls, who have started the half brightly. Bannan making an immediate impact.
Second half underway
Shodipo, Sow and Byers have gone off.
No surprise to see Hunt, Bannan and Windass come on. No hanging about from Moore.
Half time ratings - very poor from Wednesday
Wildsmith - 5
Paterson - 4
Brennan - 4
Brown - 3
Wing - 4
Byers - 3
Dele-Bashiru - 4
Shodipo - 4
Corbeanu - 6
Sow - 3
Berahino - 3
Byers gets a shot off from the edge of the box after some recent attacking work. But Byers mishits it and it’s well wide.
So close!
Brennan fires a shot from inside the box, but it rolls just wide of the far post... It dropped nicely, but he couldn’t direct it on target. That’s the closest Wednesday have come.
Nearly three!
Big chance for Hartlepool, but it’s put wide... Smith should’ve at least put that on target - luckily for Wednesday it’s a chance not taken. Individual errors all over the place from the Owls.
Good save down low from Wildsmith, but it was a chance that was handed on a plate to Hartlepool once again... They’ve been their own worst enemies tonight - a really poor performance from the Owls.
Half chance Sow
He broke through on goal after being released, but the defender caught up with him.