Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Oxford United LIVE: Half-time ratings after below-par first 45
Welcome to The Star’s live blog for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of Oxford United.
Both sides will be hoping to build upon impressive results in midweek which saw the Owls inflict Wigan’s first defeat of the season and the U’s hammer Accrington Stanley 5-1.
Darren Moore's side stopped a run of four matches without a win with victory against one of the division’s early pace-setters and could move back into the play-off places with three points this afternoon.
Stay tuned for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:52
- Owls could move into play-off places with a win
- Darren Moore’s side stopped a run of four matches without victory with three points against Wigan on Tuesday
- Oxford are one place above Sheffield Wednesday but only have two wins in their last seven matches
Half time ratings
BPF - 4
LP - 6
DI - 6
CD - 5
MJ - 4
DA - 5
BB - 5
CP - 6
LW - 5
OS - 5
LG - 6
Half time greeted by boos
Below par from Wednesday, who must find at least one more gear to turn this around and reverse their hoodoo when it comes from recovering from falling behind.
Got a feeling we might see the home side out early for the second period.
More Oxford pressure
They are good value for their lead as a ball flashes across the six-yard box, but fortunately for the home team no one is able to get on the end of it. If this first half was a boxing match, it’d be a comfortable 10-8 round in the visitors’ favour.
Two minutes added time.
Another mix up
Wednesday’s players just don’t seem to be on the same wavelength this half. More miscommunication from Bannan and Adeniran nearly gifts Oxford a shooting chance in the box. The Owls are lucky to escape.
Good play forces a corner
Liam Palmer has provided a good outlet down the right for the Owls, unlike Marvin Johnson on the other side. His ball into the area is cut out for a corner, which comes to nothing.
Body check
A bit of rugby league from Calum Paterson, who body checks Sam Long to the floor and gets away with it. A bit of revenge, possibly, or just frustration.
Poor from the hosts
A poor outball from Dom Iorfa lands at Herbie Kane’s feet and the Owls play their way into trouble. You don’t always need to play out from the back, surely?
Frustrations rings around the ground as Oxford, who deserve their lead, win a free-kick just inside Wednesday’s half.
Paterson flattened
An Oxford man clatters into the big man while competing for a header, which leaves him down in a heap clutching his head.
There was a hint of WWE about that challenge, but no card from the referee.
Both teams getting a pep talk from the technical areas while the game is stopped.
CP is back on his feet and looks OK to continue.
Handball, surely? And a horror stat
Wednesday have a penalty claim for handball turned down after Gregory poked the ball onto an Oxford defender’s arm. Looked like a good case from our seats.
Just been told 2019 was the Owls last came from behind to win. Crikey.
Chances at both ends
Lee Gregory misses his clearance and Oxford fire over from inside the area. Wednesday break from the goal kick and Bannan forces Jack Stevens into a save with a half volley from 16 yards or so. Better from the Owls.