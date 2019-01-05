Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Luton Town: Hutchinson injury mars flat Owls performance as visitors earn replay

Sheffield Wednesday will head to Kenilworth Road for an FA Cup third round replay after they failed to break down League One Luton Town at Hillsborough.

The Owls named just one change as Keiren Westwood made way for Cameron Dawson in goal in a strong starting lineup that showed respect for their visitors, currently flying high in the third tier.

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town

It was an uneventful first half with just a handful of chances between the two sides – the best of which fell to Marco Matias who forced a save from James Shea after being slipped through with a nifty free kick routine by Barry Bannan.

Sam Hutchinson was replaced by Joey Pelupessy with 25 minutes on the clock after picking up a knock in his fourth start in a row for Wednesday since Jos Luhukay was sacked as manager.

Luton started brightly in the second half and always looked a threat on the counter attack, but it was the home side who had the first attempt on goal after Matias’ fierce shot was saved by Shea.

Matias then made way for Sam Winnall, making his first home appearance since August 2017, before Adam Reach picked up a yellow card for a cynical foul on James Justin.

Atdhe Nuhiu replaced Steven Fletcher with 15 minutes to go as caretaker manager Steve Agnew aimed to lift a flat second half performance from the Owls.

Neither side could capitalise on a few half-chances in the dying stages of the match, which means Wednesday will head to Luton for a replay provisionally booked in for Tuesday 15 January.