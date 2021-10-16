Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 AFC Wimbledon LIVE: Darren Moore hands Fisayo Dele-Bashiru first league start
Good afternoon and welcome to The Star’s live blog for Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to the capital to take on AFC Wimbledon
The Owls could move into the play-offs with victory against the Dons, who are without a win in their last five and have failed to keep a clean sheet in the league all season.
Today’s clash will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides since AFC Wimbledon’s formation.
Sheffield Wednesday v AFC Wimbledon LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:18
Here’s that goal
It’s party time!
Wednesday have packed out the away end - and they are bringing the noise.
GOAL - Lee Gregory
Bannan slips it through to Gregory following a free-flowing move from the Owls in the Wimbledon half. He shifts the ball onto his left foot and bends it into the bottom right corner. Good team goal.
Brown with the first chance
Jaden Brown latches onto a through ball from Bannan and get a cross-cum-shot away, which is saved by the legs of the Wimbledon keeper.
The Owls are going to need to work the ball well to find space on this tight surface.
Dons dominate opening exchanges
Wimbledon have enjoyed the better of it in the opening 10 minutes with more of the ball, but neither side has created anything yet.
Wild from Wildsmith
The keeper fluffs a clearance which Palmer manages to hack clear before a Wimbledon striker gets onto the loose ball.
Early pressure
Joe Wildsmith is down clutching his head after coming to punch a free-kick to safety. The delivery caused Wednesday’s defence a bit of trouble and almost allowed Wimbledon a shot at goal.
We’re underway
The home side get us started. Sheffield Wednesday’s players are in their pink away strip.
The Owls’ players opted against taking the knee before kick-off.
Formation
We think it could be 3-5-2, with Liam Palmer the third centre-half alongside Dom Iorfa and Chey Dunkley.
Jaden Brown is left wing-back, with Jack Hunt on the right.
FDB, Lewis Wing and Barry Bannan are in the middle as Callum Paterson and Lee Gregory lead the line.