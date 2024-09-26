Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following concerns over the midday kickoff of November’s Steel City derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, a time change has been made.

Many fans voiced displeasure at the fixture being played at midday due to it’s impact on the Armistice Day's commemorations in Sheffield as soon as it was announced that the time had been moved back in July, and it looks like they have been heard by those in charge.

It has now been confirmed that the game will no longer get underway at 12pm, with the EFL saying that the change was made ‘following a request by the League and both Clubs’.

A statement from them on Thursday read, “The Sky Bet Championship fixture between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will now kick-off at 12:30pm on Sunday 10 November.

“Following a request by the League and both Clubs, and further discussions with relevant authorities, including South Yorkshire Police, it has been agreed with all stakeholders that the fixture will be pushed back by 30 minutes, having initially been scheduled for 12 noon.

“The EFL, together with Sky Sports, understands that the people of Sheffield wish to mark their respects on Remembrance Sunday, and therefore the fixture has been moved to provide supporters an opportunity to attend both events, if so desired.

“As with previous matches scheduled on Remembrance Sunday over the years, time will be taken at Bramall Lane to give those in attendance the chance to pay their respects to servicemen and women affected by wars past and present, including a pre-match ceremony featuring a Bugler alongside the laying of wreaths by the two Club captains.”