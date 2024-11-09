Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday: Photos from all 28 Steel City clashes since the start of the 90s

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 9th Nov 2024

It’s the return of the Steel City derby is upon us, with Sheffield Wednesday visiting Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

There have been many meetings over the years, with lots of goals, plenty of drama, and a very mixed bag for both clubs, but after three 0-0 draws in the most recent fixtures there is a big chance for one of them to claim bragging rights for the first time in the best part of a decade.

To ahead of the crunch game in S2, we hopped on a trip down memory lane to take a look back at all of the last 28 games that have taken place since the start of the 1990s, bringing you a photo from each that range from the celebratory to the bloody. It’s been a wild ride and as the wait for another comes to an end there is a nervous tingle emanating around the city of Sheffield...

How many of these fixtures can you remember? And how many were you at?

1. Wednesday 0-0 United - March 4 2019

2. United 0-0 Wednesday - November 9 2018

3. United 0-0 Wednesday - January 12 2018

4. Wednesday 2-4 United - September 24 2017

