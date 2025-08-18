Former Sheffield United striker, Dean Saunders, admits that he feels sorry for everyone at Sheffield Wednesday at the moment.

Saunders, who briefly played for United during the 1990s, spent a fair bit of time in Yorkshire during his playing days, and despite his affiliation to the Blades the ex-Welsh international understands the concern that surrounds the club in the current state of chaos.

And the 61-year-old has sympathised with the players in particular, discussing the short careers that they have and what it means to be so uncertain about the future - even if you are in a ‘privileged position’.

Dean Saunders’ Sheffield Wednesday sympathy

Speaking to OLBG, the ex-Blade said, “I obviously played for Sheffield United, but I understand how Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club. Massive support. They've had like 20 years of turmoil, I think. I think they've nearly gone bust three or four times. What do you do when the owner loses a load of money on the stock market and he says, 'Right, this is my hobby, but I can't put any more money in.'

“It looks like that's what's happened. Josh Windass has gone to Wrexham, they've lost some of their best players now, players might be refusing to play. You can understand the players because you could break your leg in a game and you're not getting paid, they can only not pay you for so long and then you're a free transfer, so you can go play for someone else.

“You only play until you're 35 normally, you break your leg, you can't play again. So why should I go into tackles when I'm not getting paid? So you can understand it, but it's a difficult position for the players to be in because they don't want to let fans down... They lost to Leicester in the first game and then against Stoke. But what do you expect? Your professionalism takes over. It's a 50-50 tackle. As a professional, you're better off going in for it than half going in for it. But they've all got mortgages and a rented car.

“I know people think they earn millions, they don't in the Championship. They've got bills to pay and they're not getting paid, they've got children, school fees and all sorts of things. I know they're in a privileged position compared to the man in the street but still, they can only earn money until they're 35 and then you're finished. Unless you go into coaching or punditry where you can still earn a living, most of the players are 35, they're scratching around looking for a job.”

