Sheffield United star Oliver Arblaster has admitted the lure of a redemption date with Sheffield Wednesday is providing added motivation on his rehabilitation from injury.

The talented midfielder, who captained United for periods of their promotion near-miss last time out, suffered a serious knee injury in his maiden derby clash in November last year and missed the rest of the campaign. His rehabilitation effort has continued into pre-season and while he won’t be ready for the start of the new season, targeting a return some weeks in.

Arblaster undertook some individual training out on United’s warm weather training camp out in Spain and speaking to The Star, the 21-year-old conceded he had half an eye on the first Steel City clash as a potential date for his eagerly-awaited return. The Owls are currently scheduled to welcome United to Hillsborough on November 22, though that date may well change on the whim of television broadcasters.

“Yeah, it will be I suppose,” Arblaster admitted, when asked if the timing would be added motivation. “Although I don’t need any to play them. I always wanted to play in a derby for my boyhood club.

“To do it for a minute, I’d have snatched your hand off when I was a kid. I’d love to come back in time for that game and I’d love to score, that would be the icing on the cake. But before then I’m just making sure I’m back fit and healthy and in a good place. It’s a long season, so I need to make sure I’m prepared for it.”