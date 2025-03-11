The Steel City derby sits on the other side of important matches for each of the Sheffield clubs - and there is an interesting difference in their respective selection decisions for Tuesday’s clashes.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday are at Norwich City hoping to build on the back of their dominant win at Plymouth Argyle and grab a result that would keep them on the fringes of the play-off conversation. Meanwhile, title hopefuls Sheffield United are at home to Bristol City where avoiding defeat will take them top of the table ahead of Leeds United’s home match-up with Millwall on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Sheffield clubs went into their respective midweek matches with key players on nine yellow cards for the season - with a 10th landing them with a two-match suspension that would rule them out of the derby on Sunday; those players being influential Owls midfielder Shea Charles and the Blades’ equally influential centre-half Anel Ahmedhodžić.

As expected, Charles has been named in the starting line-up at Carrow Road by Wednesday boss Danny Röhl, though Chris Wilder has taken what would appear to be a more safety-first approach to the matter by naming Ahmedhodžić on the bench - the first time he has not started a league game this season outside of injury or suspension.

Should Charles be cautioned against Norwich, he would miss out on both the derby and the trip to Cardiff City on the other side of the international break. The final whistle tonight marks the 10-caution ‘amnesty’ for accumulative yellow card suspensions. Should any Championship player receive 15 yellow cards before the 38th matchday, he will receive a three-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles played the entirety of their win at Plymouth on Saturday, where a yellow card too would have seen him miss the derby. Speaking post-match, Wednesday boss Röhl brushed off any suggestion of him not playing every possible minute for the club, making clear he trusted the on-loan battler to manage his own game.