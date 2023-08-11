News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Woman, 32, arrested on suspicion of murder in Sheffield
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Berge’s message to United fans in farewell after Burnley transfer

“It’d be a great time to score..” Sheffield United-supporting Hull City man out to beat Sheffield Wednesday

A Sheffield United-supporting Hull City midfielder has played down the notion of added fire in his belly ahead of taking on Sheffield Wednesday this weekend - but admitted he would love to score his first MKM Stadium goal against the Owls.

By Alex Miller
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:27 BST

Gleadless-born Regan Slater left Bramall Lane for Hull on a permanent in January last year and is in line to make his 99th appearance for the Tigers when the two teams meet on Saturday.

The boyhood Blade has become a near-permanent fixture in the Hull line-up under Liam Rosenior and spoke earlier this summer to talk up their chances of a dark horse promotion effort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull kicked off their Championship campaign last weekend with a 2-1 defeat to Norwich City and with a much-changed side followed that up with a Carabao Cup defeat by the same scoreline against Doncaster Rovers.

But it is on a different South Yorkshire opposition that the 23-year-old is now focusing.

Slater has scored six goals in his time as a Hull player - a move that initially came on loan - though none have come in front of the club’s home supporters.

Though carefully-worded he was, he admitted opening his account at the MKM Stadium against Wednesday would be something he would especially enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’d be a great time to score the first home goal,” Slater told HullLive with a wry smile.

“A few people have been on at me, but obviously I’m from Sheffield, I support the other side of Sheffield - I’m a Sheffield United fan - so the game is close to home but I’ll treat it like any other game.”

Hull made the trip to Turkey for a pre-season matches against Galatsaray and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s new side Hatayspor in July.

A strong crowd is expected on Saturday and having come from three goals down to beat Galatasaray 4-3, Slater hinted that he and his teammates will rise to the occasion against an Owls side who are too looking for their first points of the campaign after a late 2-1 opening evening defeat to Southampton.

“You want the big games, you want the big crowds and I think that’s why the lads who played against Galatasaray enjoyed it so much,” he said.

“Why would you not want to play in front of a big crowd with a big atmosphere?”