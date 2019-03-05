Sheffield United fan apologises after vile tweet mocking tragic death of Steve Bruce’s parents

A Sheffield United fan has apologised on Twitter for a disgraceful tweet mocking Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce over the tragic death of his parents.

Fans on both sides of the Steel City divide united to condemn the vile tweet sent out from the account prior to last night’s Sheffield Derby.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The content of the tweet, which the Star will not print, relate to a chant about the tragic death of his father in February 2018 and then his mother just three months later.

While the tweet was quickly deleted, fans were quick to condemn the Sheffield United supporter before he tweeted an apology.

Nathan tweeted that he was ‘bang out of order’ for sending the vile tweet and would ‘happily apologise’ to the Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The tweet from Nathan’s account is the latest example of vile messages of abuse aimed at players and managers from both sets of clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday banned a fan from Hillsborough in November last year after he posted ‘disgraceful comments’ about Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp’s late son.

Last year, a Derby County fan was banned from Pride Park for life after a similar offence and the Rams apologised to Sharp.

Sheffield United then issued a supporter with a home and away ban after a ‘victiolic’ social media post, believed to concern the death of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people in a helicopter crash.



