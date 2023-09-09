It was a great era for Owls fans as these photos of iconic programmes show

It was a great era for Sheffield's Owls fans.

The 1970s and 80s saw Sheffield Wednesday rise from Division Three to the top flight of English football, under the guidance of managers including Jack Charlton and Howard Wilkinson.

It also saw some memorable players turning out for the club, with names like Brian Hornsby and Tommy Tynan in the 70s, and Mel Sterland and David Hirst in the 80s.

For many throughout that period, the matchday programme was a must have item, something to read before the game and at half time - and something to help you understand the games on the half time scoreboard!.

We have put together a gallery of some of those great programmes - though any Blades fans may want to look away when they get to some of them.

12 great Owls programmes from 80s and 80s Our gallery shows 12 great Owls programmes from the 70s and 80s, including some of the club's most iconic matches. How many did you own?

Owls v Southend Owls v Southend, from April 1976, a third division match that the Owls won 2-1

Sheffield Wednesday vOlimpija Ljubljana Sheffield Wednesday played Yugoslav side Olimpija Ljubljana in an international friendly in August 1980