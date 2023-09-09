News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 12 pictures of great Sheffield Wednesday programmes of 70s and 80s, including Arsenal 1979

It was a great era for Owls fans as these photos of iconic programmes show

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:47 BST

It was a great era for Sheffield's Owls fans.

The 1970s and 80s saw Sheffield Wednesday rise from Division Three to the top flight of English football, under the guidance of managers including Jack Charlton and Howard Wilkinson.

It also saw some memorable players turning out for the club, with names like Brian Hornsby and Tommy Tynan in the 70s, and Mel Sterland and David Hirst in the 80s.

For many throughout that period, the matchday programme was a must have item, something to read before the game and at half time - and something to help you understand the games on the half time scoreboard!.

We have put together a gallery of some of those great programmes - though any Blades fans may want to look away when they get to some of them.

Our gallery shows 12 great Owls programmes from the 70s and 80s, including some of the club's most iconic matches. How many did you own?

Our gallery shows 12 great Owls programmes from the 70s and 80s, including some of the club's most iconic matches. How many did you own?

Owls v Southend, from April 1976, a third division match that the Owls won 2-1

Owls v Southend, from April 1976, a third division match that the Owls won 2-1

Sheffield Wednesday played Yugoslav side Olimpija Ljubljana in an international friendly in August 1980

Sheffield Wednesday played Yugoslav side Olimpija Ljubljana in an international friendly in August 1980

Sheffield Wednesday hosted Sheffield United on Boxing Day 1979. Owls won the game 4-0, with the game famous among Owls fans as the 'Boxing Day Massacre'

Sheffield Wednesday hosted Sheffield United on Boxing Day 1979. Owls won the game 4-0, with the game famous among Owls fans as the 'Boxing Day Massacre'

