Sheffield Derby: The man Sheffield Wednesday will look to for goals can’t wait to get stuck into Sheffield United

It is no shock whatsoever to Steven Fletcher to see Wednesday's city rivals Sheffield United battling it out for a top-two finish.

"If you actually watch them, they are a very good side and play good football so I am not surprised at how well they have done," said the Owls striker. "The players understand each other and are doing well and they have a good manager."

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher

United, managed by lifelong Blade Chris Wilder, are on a six-match unbeaten Championship run and will be searching for a fourth straight league win when they make the short trip to Hillsborough.

Although the Owls have improved under Steve Bruce's watchful eye, the Blades will be strong favourites to claim the derby spoils in the televised meeting on Monday evening.

Fletcher said: "They (United) are in good form and pushing for automatic promotion. They will obviously want to come here and try and get a win but we will be doing all we can to stop that.

"They are on a good run but so are we. It is going to be a good one and I am looking forward to it."

Owls Steven Fletcher battling away.....Pic Steve Ellis

Should Fletcher feature in the latest instalment of this long-running rivalry, it will be the third time he has lined up against Wednesday's old foes. He spearheaded their attack when the Owls were thumped 4-2 at Hillsborough last season before missing the reverse fixture due to injury.

Fletcher cut an isolated, forlorn figure up front when the teams faced off earlier this year as Wednesday dug in to grind out a goalless draw.

"It would be nice to finish on the winning side," smiled Fletcher.

His ordinary Steel City derby record is in stark contrast to how the Scotland international fared in the Tyne-Wear fixture. During his four-year stint at Sunderland, Fletcher was never on the losing team against bitter rivals Newcastle United.

Flashback: Tom Lees, Adam Reach, Joost van Aken and David Jones struggle to keep a grip on David Brooks in the 2017 Steel City derby at Hillsborough

Not only did the 31-year-old play in four of the Black Cats record six consecutive wins over Newcastle, he also managed a couple of goals in the fixture to ensure he will never be without friends on Wearside.

He remarked: "I was on the winning side every time in the Sunderland v Newcastle derby so that was alright.

"Every city has a derby that is the be-all and end-all. The players know what is at stake and what the games mean to the fans."

Steven Fletcher factfile

Owls Steven Fletcher. Pic Steve Ellis

The striker started his career north of the border at Hibernian, making his league debut in 2004.

Fletcher has also represented Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sunderland and Marseille.

He cost Sunderland £12million when he arrived from Wolverhampton in 2012, hitting 23 goals in 94 Premier League outings.

Fletcher has twice sufered relegation from the Premier League -with Burnley and Wolves.

Wednesday beat off strong competition from Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers to land Fletcher on a free transfer in July 2016.

He has notched 10 goals in 33 caps for Scotland.