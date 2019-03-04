Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce is hoping Owls fans will be enjoying themselves at the final whistle after tonight’s Sheffield Derby.

The Owls have hit form since new boss Bruce took charge and will be looking to stretch their unbeaten Championship streak to eight matches tonight.

Steve Bruce (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The midweek victory over Brentford has left the Owls six points adrift of the play-offs in 12th position.

Bruce has quickly won gained a number of fans at Hillsborough since his appointment and the importance of tonight’s match is not lost on the former Sheffield United manager.

Writing in his programme notes, Bruce has stressed to the fans that everyone in the dressing room is just as aware of the importance of the derby as he is.

He writes: “We’re seven games unbeaten, we’re getting better, we#re playing with energy and drive and hopefully we will all be enjoying the result at the final whistle this evening.

“It goes without saying that this is the big one. The one that matters most for the fans, and rest assured everyone in the dressing room is 100 per cent switched on to the meaning of these games.”

The match will mark Bruce’s first Steel City Derby despite his first coaching job coming at Bramall Lane as player-manager back in the 1998-99 season.

Bruce played 11 times for United before calling time on his glittering playing career. The former Manchester United defender guided the Blades to an eighth-placed finish before heading to Huddersfield Town in the summer of 1999.