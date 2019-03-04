Sheffield Derby: Sheffield Wednesday players ratings from goalless draw with Sheffield United
Sheffield Wednesday maintained their unbeaten run under Steve Bruce as they battled out a goalless draw with bitter rivals Sheffield United at Hillsborough
Here is how we rated the Owls' individual performances in the Sheffield derby.
1. Keiren Westwood 8
Was never really tested in the first period aside from collecting a few crosses as most of the threat came from set plays. Withstood a few heart-stopping moments in the second half as the ball pinballed around the area.
Looked athletic in his first start for the Owls as he came in for the injured Achraf Lazaar. Had a few forays forward as he showed impressive pace to burst down the right and make seemingly dead-end balls into chances.
Wasnt tested much defensively but played Adam Reach in twice with angled long balls to create some of Wednesdays best chances in the first half. Equally as strong in the second as he kept Gary Madine and then McGoldrick quiet.
Rock solid at the back and kept Billy Sharp in his pocket for the first 45. Was first to every ball into the area in the second half as United applied pressure - looked confident and strong in every challenge.