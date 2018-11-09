Sheffield derby: Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from the 0-0 draw against Sheffield United

Here’s how we rated Sheffield Wednesday’s players in tonight’s Steel City derby at Bramall Lane.
Cameron Dawson - 8
Excellent penalty save (his second in succession) and kept a cool head to get a fully-warranted and long-awaited clean sheet.
Ash Baker - 6
Hesitant when going forward and caught out a few times times down the right flank but generally coped well.
Michael Hector - 8
Held the three-man defence together superbly, especially in the first half with some excellent blocks and challenges.
Tom Lees - 7
Seems to play better as a back three. The Owls skipper was back to something resembling his best with a solid showing when it was required most.
Jordan Thorniley - 7
Came back in from the cold and slotted in seamlessly. Made some crucial blocks and vital interventions to blunt the Blades' attacks.
Morgan Fox - 5
Gave away the penalty after a clumsy foul on Mark Duffy. Recovered slightly and played his part in keeping the back door shut.
Adam Reach – 6
United clearly did their homework on Reach, who was closed down at every opportunity when he got the ball in dangerous positions. Tried his luck from distance a few times but to no avail.
Joey Pelupessy - 6
Enforced himself on the game, and the opponents, much more than he has done lately. A few ropey moments but played his part.
Barry Bannan - 6
Owls' talisman had to dig in and do more defensive work than he would have liked but still showed touches of class.
Matt Penney - 6
Deployed in an unfamiliar role more forward and caught the eye with a few nifty turns but on the whole will be better for the experience.
Steven Fletcher - 6
The Scotland man ploughed a lone furrow up front but did well off the few scraps that he had to feed off.
Subs used:
Marco Matias (For Penney, 79) - 5
Returned from almost two months out and had a glimpse at goal late on but straight at Dean Henderson
Subs not used: Joe Wildsmith, Daniel Pudil, Liam Palmer, Josh Onomah, Atdhe Nuhiu, Lucas Joao.