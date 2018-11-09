Sheffield derby: Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from the 0-0 draw against Sheffield United

Here’s how we rated Sheffield Wednesday’s players in tonight’s Steel City derby at Bramall Lane.

Cameron Dawson - 8

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday.

Excellent penalty save (his second in succession) and kept a cool head to get a fully-warranted and long-awaited clean sheet.

Ash Baker - 6

Hesitant when going forward and caught out a few times times down the right flank but generally coped well.

Michael Hector - 8

Held the three-man defence together superbly, especially in the first half with some excellent blocks and challenges.

Tom Lees - 7

Seems to play better as a back three. The Owls skipper was back to something resembling his best with a solid showing when it was required most.

Jordan Thorniley - 7

Came back in from the cold and slotted in seamlessly. Made some crucial blocks and vital interventions to blunt the Blades' attacks.

Morgan Fox - 5

Gave away the penalty after a clumsy foul on Mark Duffy. Recovered slightly and played his part in keeping the back door shut.

Adam Reach – 6

United clearly did their homework on Reach, who was closed down at every opportunity when he got the ball in dangerous positions. Tried his luck from distance a few times but to no avail.

Joey Pelupessy - 6

Enforced himself on the game, and the opponents, much more than he has done lately. A few ropey moments but played his part.

Barry Bannan - 6

Owls' talisman had to dig in and do more defensive work than he would have liked but still showed touches of class.

Matt Penney - 6

Deployed in an unfamiliar role more forward and caught the eye with a few nifty turns but on the whole will be better for the experience.

Steven Fletcher - 6

The Scotland man ploughed a lone furrow up front but did well off the few scraps that he had to feed off.

Subs used:

Marco Matias (For Penney, 79) - 5

Returned from almost two months out and had a glimpse at goal late on but straight at Dean Henderson

Subs not used: Joe Wildsmith, Daniel Pudil, Liam Palmer, Josh Onomah, Atdhe Nuhiu, Lucas Joao.

