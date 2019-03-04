Have your say

Carlos Carvalhal revealed he will be coming back to the Steel City for the Sheffield Derby and Sheffield Wednesday fans all had the same message.

The former Wednesday manager tweeted that he will be on Sky Sports duty at Hillsborough tonight as a pundit ‘for the big derby’.

He will be joined by former Sheffield United midfielder Michael Brown in the studio.

Carvalhal is no stranger to the Sky Sports studio, having worked alongside Rob Wooton and former Liverpool defender Phil Babb analysing last weekend’s Premier League action.

Despite being sacked by the Owls in December 2017, it’s clear there is still a lot of between the 53-year-old and the Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Carvalhal was inundated with tweets from Sheffield Wednesday supporters, welcoming their former manager ‘back home’.

Carlos Carvalhal (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

S9 Owl tweeted “Welcome home Carlos top man,” while Hely Hush said: “Lovely to have you back Carlos.”

Another Sheffield Wednesday fan, @Chezricho, added: “Yay lovely Carlos!!!, we obviously know who you'll be wanting to win.”

Peter Bell tweeted: “Welcome back to Sheffield Carlos. WAWAW.”

Ashley Lloyd commented: “Can we get a Carlos cam? Be great to see your reaction when Reach bangs one in from outside the box!”

The Portuguese’s last game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday was a 2-1 home defeat by Middlesborough leaving the club 15th in the Championship table.

However, fans still hold Carvalhal in high regard after he twice guided them to the play-offs.

Speaking to the club website at the time, Carvalhal said: "I am very sad at this moment because I have enjoyed my two seasons and a half so much with Sheffield Wednesday.

"We had two fantastic seasons and two play-offs on the row but unfortunately we have not managed to replicate these positions this season."