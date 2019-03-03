Sheffield derby: Sheffield Wednesday defender aims to force himself into Scotland contention 

Owls defender Liam Palmer hopes a strong performance in the Sheffield derby can help earn him a Scotland call-up.

Palmer, whose Owls contract runs out this summer, has never played for the Scots senior national team.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer

He has represented the Under-21 side on eight occasions, with his last cap coming back in 2012.

In recent months, the full-back has flourished and he is expected to feature in tomorrow’s clash with Sheffield United at Hillsborough, kick-off 7:45pm.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Record, Palmer said: “The Scotland manager will probably watch the derby to see how Fletch (Steven Fletcher), Baz (Barry Bannan) and Flecky (John Fleck) are getting on.

“But hopefully I can catch his eye and it might trigger something.

“I want to do well in the game and help my team, especially if he’s watching.

“If anything comes of it then great. If not, I’ll keep working hard and maybe something will happen in the future.

“People up in Scotland will look at the game and obviously recognise those three boys. But they probably don’t know I’m Scottish as well. I played for Scotland Under-19s and Under-21s a few years back. Flecky was actually in my Under-19 squad.

“And I regard myself as Scottish. After the Under-21s, the next progression is the senior team and I’ve always wanted to play at the highest level I can.

“I watch Baz and Fletch go away with Scotland and of course I’d like to experience that as well."

Worksop-born Palmer, a graduate of Wednesday's youth system, qualifies for Scotland through his late grandmother.

Palmer, who has appeared 28 times this term, said: “Maybe people up there have forgotten about me. It’s difficult because I’ve played at Sheffield Wednesday for my whole career and sometimes you can get overlooked.

“Under the previous manager at Wednesday I was in and out of the team so maybe Scotland managers looked at that, which I can appreciate. They probably wonder why.

“But I’m now playing every week for a huge Championship club. I’m on a good run of form so hopefully that will give me a better Scotland chance.

“It’s still one of my ambitions and it would mean a lot if Alex McLeish were to give me the call.

“On my mum’s side of the family, my late nan was born in Carluke – so that’s where the Scottish connection comes from.

“So far, the call has never come but I’ll keep my head down and hopefully it will happen one day.

“I was honoured to represent the country at younger age groups. So if I got a full cap it would make myself and my family proud.”