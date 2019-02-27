Sheffield derby: Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce’s career in numbers, win rate, derby record

Steve Bruce is set to oversee his first Steel City derby when Sheffield Wednesday host Sheffield United at Hillsborough in their Championship clash on Monday night.

Despite having also managed the Blades, Bruce is yet to get taste of one of the biggest derbies in the country, but he’s overseen quite a few games in his time. Here’s a look at his career in numbers…

Owls Manager Steve Bruce. Pic Steve Ellis.

892 – Bruce has overseen just under 900 matches in his managerial career at Sheffield United, Huddersfield, Wigan, Crystal Palace, Birmingham, Sunderland, Hull City, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

270 – matches Bruce was in charge of Birmingham City, his longest spell at one club as manager.

53 – the number of different players Bruce used during his spell at previous club Aston Villa.

4-1 – the result last time one of Bruce’s teams came up against Sheffield United (when Villa faced the Blades at Bramall Lane earlier this season).

2 – the number of wins and draws Bruce oversaw in four Second City derbies for Aston Villa against Birmingham City.

55 – matches Bruce was in charge of the Blades in his single season as manager in 1998/99.

0 – the number of Steel City derbies that Bruce has managed or played in

1.9 years – the average length of time that he holds a managerial position.

100 – percent unbeaten record as Owls boss so far

5 – the number of goals Bruce’s Hull City scored against Sheffield United in the 2014 FA Cup semi-final

15 – the number of wins Bruce recorded against Yorkshire teams while in charge of Hull (from 27 Yorkshire clashes in total)