Sheffield derby: Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both pay their tributes as Sheffield remembers

Have your say

Supporters, players and management of both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday paid tributes to our war dead before tonight's Steel City derby.

Captains of both teams, Billy Sharp and Tom Lees, laid a wreath at both ends of the field.

Players from both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday line up for a minutes silence during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield

There was also a wreath laid in the centre circle by a member of the Army, Royal Navy, Marines and Air Force prior to kick-off.

The Last Post was also played before the whole stadium observed a minute's silence.

An image of falling poppies was also displayed on the big screen with the words ‘Sheffield Remembers’ during the period of silence.

The Armistice, signalling the end of World War One, was signed on November 11, 1918 and so this year marks the centenary of that historic date.

Follow the Sheffield derby live on our blog