Steve Bruce revealed Sam Hutchinson cut a disappointed figure in the Sheffield Wednesday dressing room after missing a glorious opportunity to give his side the win over bitter rivals Sheffield United.

Hutchinson reacted late to a wonderful cross from Rolando Arrons and poked a shot straight at United keeper Dean Henderson from point blank range.

Bruce acknowledged the chance came from a rare moment of quality in a game that was full of intensity but lacking in good football.

“It was the one little bit of quality we showed,” the Owls boss said.

“Rolando’s done a little bit and put a quality cross in.

“I didn’t think he thought it was going to fall to him. Was it Egan who left it?

“I think that maybe put him off.

“He’s disappointed in there because he should have scored and he could have been the hero.”

Bruce said his first Sheffield derby as Owls boss was not a great spectacle but he was pleased with the commitment from Wednesday to battle from start to finish against their automatic promotion chasing neighbours.

“It was a typical derby,” he said.

“We all enjoy them and what we witness in the derbies in this country and abroad maybe too.

“They’re lacking in a bit of quality but it’s the intensity and the fear of getting beat probably.

“How many times have we seen it over the years?

“I think the one thing the supporters want to see is the two teams going head to head at it.

“Yeah, it lacked a bit of quality at times but both teams went at it.

“Arguably we had the best chance of the game and I have to say we defended set pieces magnificently.

“That was the biggest threat with wonderful deliveries from Norwood.

“We take a point and move on.

“When people get a bit tired it usually stretches a bit and becomes a bit more open.

“To be honest it wasn’t much of a spectacle at all football-wise.

“The only thing you can ask for is your team showing the intensity and not wanting to get beat.

“We certainly showed that.”

