Sheffield derby: No love lost in one family’s home as countdown to crunch tie continues

It could be an eventful and lively breakfast table in Hudson household on Tuesday – and it won't have anything to do with the quality of the cooking or selection of cereals on offer.

There will only be one topic on the agenda – tonight’s Steel City derby – and it won’t be a case of celebrating or commisserating in unison as a family.

Stuart and Marie Hudson from Aston who are split over the upcoming derby game between the Blades and the Owls along with daughter Grace and son Rhys. Picture: Dean Atkins

Mum Marie and daughter Grace are avid Sheffield United fans, while dad Stuart and son Rhys are season-ticket holders at Hillsborough.

Sturart, 40, and Rhys, 14, will be taking up their seats at Hillsborough for the game, while Marie and Grace, 10, will be glued to the TV hoping the Blades can cement their place as genuine automatic promotion contenders with a win over their bitter rivals.

Marie, 41, said: “All my family are Blades and when I met Stuart and got married, we knew we were split and Rhys was wrestling between United and Wednesday – he even had both team’s shirts but he ended up going with his dad.

“So when Grace was born I said: ‘That’s it, she's going to be a Blade.”

Saturdays will usually be quiet days in the Hudson house as they all have season-tickets at their respective clubs but Marie said she wouldn’t be going to the derby herself as she 'didn't want to give them her money’.

Marie, of Aston, added: “When we beat them 4-2 last season at Hillsborough, it was very tense in our house to say the least.

“I’ll be watching with a bottle of wine and then I can either celebrate or commiserate.”

The reverse fixture at Bramall Lane in November ended in a goalless draw but with Wednesday looking to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, many have tipped the game as the biggest Steel City Derby in years.

The Owls remain unbeaten under new boss Steve Bruce while United haven’t lost since the 1-0 defeat at Swansea City on January 19.

Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Brentford on Tuesday moved them to within six points of the Championship playoff spots, while the Blades’ 1-0 win at West Brom last week kept them firmly in the race for automatic promotion.

Asked for a prediction, Marie said: “You can't predict a derby and all four predictions I've made recently have gone out of the window so I really don't know what’s going to happen.”