Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has some big selection calls to make as the Owls look to maintain their unbeaten run under his leadership. If I was Bruce, this is the team I would select...

1. Keiren Westwood He has been a model of consistency since returning to the Owls team in December. Westwood has played a major role in their defensive improvement.

2. Dominic Iorfa After three successive subsitute appearances, the January deadline-day signing is pushing for his first start. He is big, strong, quick and would give Wednesday an extra dimension in the final third.

3. Tom Lees The skipper has looked solid as rock since recovering from a freak knee/shin injury. He is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

4. Michael Hector Other than an off day at Rotherham United, the Chelsea loanee has been a dependable figure at the heart of Wednesday's rearguard this season.

