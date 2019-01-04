Sheffield derby: Date of Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United clash at Hillsborough moved

The date of the second Sheffield derby of the season has been moved for TV purposes.

The derby clash at Hillsborough had originally been  scheduled for Saturday March 2 but the EFL announced today that the match will now be played on the evening of Monday March 4, with a 7.45pm kick off. It will be screened live on Sky Sports.

Last November the Blades and Owls shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw at Bramall Lane in front of the TV cameras.

March’s derby will be the first at Hillsborough since September 2017 when Chris Wilder’s men ran out 4-2 winners thanks to two goals from Leon Clarke and one each from John Fleck and Mark Duffy.

Michael Hector of Sheffield Wednesday tackles Leon Clarke of Sheffield Utd during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane

