Sheffield City Council have released a statement in an attempt to clarify matters pertaining to their role in the confusion over the handling of a reduced capacity requirement placed on the Leppings Lane End at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium.

Below reads the full statement as circulated on Wednesday evening.

It reads: Sheffield City Council’s Director of Street Scene & Regulations, Richard Eyre said: “Following concerns about crowd movements at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Wednesday issued a joint statement outlining that minor recommendations were made relating to the overall matchday experience.

“The recommendations included enhanced training and development for stewards, improved CCTV and a review into the capacity of the stands.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: A general view ahead of kickoff during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Morecambe at Hillsborough on November 04, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

“Although there was no immediate recommendation to do so, the Club voluntarily offered to reduce the capacity in the Upper and Lower West Stands. Sheffield City Council agreed this was the right thing to do prior to a robust review having taken place and since then the reduction request has become a formal requirement so to improve the matchday experience.

“It should be made clear that Hillsborough Stadium never breached its capacity or its Safety Certificate at any time.”

Concerns had been raised relating to the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United on Saturday 7 January 2023.