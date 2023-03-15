Below reads the full statement as circulated on Wednesday evening.
It reads: Sheffield City Council’s Director of Street Scene & Regulations, Richard Eyre said: “Following concerns about crowd movements at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Wednesday issued a joint statement outlining that minor recommendations were made relating to the overall matchday experience.
“The recommendations included enhanced training and development for stewards, improved CCTV and a review into the capacity of the stands.
“Although there was no immediate recommendation to do so, the Club voluntarily offered to reduce the capacity in the Upper and Lower West Stands. Sheffield City Council agreed this was the right thing to do prior to a robust review having taken place and since then the reduction request has become a formal requirement so to improve the matchday experience.
“It should be made clear that Hillsborough Stadium never breached its capacity or its Safety Certificate at any time.”
Concerns had been raised relating to the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United on Saturday 7 January 2023.
- For the avoidance of doubt, Newcastle United's request for the minutes of the SAG meeting did not come in to Sheffield City Council as a Freedom of Information request. As is Council policy for such a request they were provided the information via the Freedom of Information team.
- The review was carried out by Sheffield City Council with the benefit of advice and oversight from the SGSA with a view to enhancing the matchday experience.
- The review found that no injuries were reported, no images of supporter distress on either club CCTV or social media were found, both the West Stand Upper and Lower were under capacity and stewarding numbers were absolutely appropriate.
- Discussion at the SAG did include reducing the capacity and this was something Sheffield Wednesday FC volunteered to do prior to a review taking place and to assist with the review process to best enhance the matchday experience.
- Sheffield Wednesday have been fully compliant with the up-to-date Safety Certificate as issued by SAG in the summer of 2022.
- As part of a further SAG meeting with partners ahead of the Plymouth Argyle match it was discussed that the reduction in capacity could be made formal until the end of the season.
- Representatives of Sheffield Wednesday have been made aware in writing of the decision to now formally reduce capacity on Tuesday 14th March 2023 until the end of the season where a further review will take place. Sheffield Wednesday have challenged this decision.
- The SAG minutes released to Newcastle United should have made clear that when talking about altered capacity figures, these were – at the time – only temporary and had been done voluntarily by the Club pending a further review. The club had not formally been told of this required reduction until Tuesday 14th March 2023.