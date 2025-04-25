Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shea Charles has admitted that Sheffield Wednesday’s run of form prior to beating Middlesbrough was ‘frustrating’.

Wednesday ended a six-game winless stretch on Easter Monday as they came from behind to beat Boro 2-1, but victory also made sure that they didn’t lose six home games in a row for potentially the first time ever.

Charles has been a key part of the Owls’ season whilst on loan from Southampton this season, and has worked his way into the hearts of Wednesdayites with his impressive performances along the way, but in the end the side didn’t have enough to sneak their way into the top six in the Championship. Survival, after last season, is progress nonetheless, but the 21-year-old thinks it could’ve been different if more things had gone their way.

Shea Charles’ frustrations

“It’s been so frustrating,” Charles admitted when speaking to the club. “Obviously we won the two games away at Plymouth and Norwich, and that was like a real buzz - especially the comeback at Norwich. Then we lost the game before the international break and then came in with a lot of confidence. But the results just didn’t really go our way.

“There were little points in the games, like against Cardiff away - it wasn’t the best performance, but it was ok. Then there was Hull, where I had a great chance at the end. If that goes in then we win the game and we carry on pushing on, but I didn’t score and then they scored a great header.

“So yeah, it’s been really frustrating. The Blackburn game as well. I just felt like we were due a win at this point.”

Charles is expected to start once again this weekend for what will be his final outing at Hillsborough and his penultimate appearance for the club before he heads back to the Saints, and best believe he’ll be getting a great reception regardless of the end result.