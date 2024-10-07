Shea Charles' Sheffield Wednesday fan wish after scoring huge goal at Coventry City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Shea Charles, only has one regret about his dramatic late winner at Coventry City at the weekend...

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young Southampton loanee has earned plenty of plaudits since his arrival at Hillsborough over the summer, and on Saturday he popped up late to score the vital goal at the CBS Arena as the Owls finally secured their first away win of the season.

Speaking after the game he discussed how much he was enjoying his time at the club, and the role of Danny Röhl, explaining how much he enjoyed his first professional goal. He just wishes he’d got it in front of the travelling Wednesdayites!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles said, "When Musa picked up the ball I thought 'I will just run and create some space for him.' The gap has opened up for me and he's played a perfect ball to me."I've taken a touch - I've watched it back and I feel like I've taken my time with it. I composed myself and slotted it home... I don't think there are many better ways to win a game of football than that. I just wish it was in front of the away fans because I know they went crazy.

"I'm having a great time. I'm really enjoying it. We've had some good results and deserved more in the games where we didn't get results. The manager has been the head of that... Playing regularly is helping me a lot. It's just what I need. To do it in a team like this and at a team like this is perfect."

There was also a nice moment for the Charles family as goalkeeper, and younger brother, Pierce, made it into the pitch for the celebrations in Coventry - something that caught the older brother off guard a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a part of the celebrations somehow!” Shea said with a chuckle. "I couldn't believe it. I turned around and I saw Pierce's face.”

Both Charles brothers will now head away on international duty with Northern Ireland for their games against Belarus and Bulgaria, and they’ll be hoping to get out there on the field together again this month - this time with both of them playing.